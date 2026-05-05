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William Kempner News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

The Marlins recalled Kempner from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

He's grabbing the roster spot vacated by Chris Paddack, who was designated for assignment. Kempner holds a 6.46 ERA this season with Jacksonville but has struck out a whopping 34 batters over 15.1 innings. He will be making his major-league debut when/if he enters a game.

William Kempner
Miami Marlins
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