William Kempner News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Marlins recalled Kempner from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.
Since his demotion to Triple-A on May 6, Kempner has allowed just two earned runs over 10.1 innings while posting a 12:5 K:BB. His strong performance will now be rewarded through another trial in the majors as the roster replacement for Andrew Nardi (ribs).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Kempner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Kempner See More