William Kempner headshot

William Kempner News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 12:12pm

The Marlins recalled Kempner from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

Since his demotion to Triple-A on May 6, Kempner has allowed just two earned runs over 10.1 innings while posting a 12:5 K:BB. His strong performance will now be rewarded through another trial in the majors as the roster replacement for Andrew Nardi (ribs).

William Kempner
Miami Marlins
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