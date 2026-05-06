William Kempner News: Sent back to minors

The Marlins optioned Kempner to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Kempner was summoned Tuesday from the minors and made his major-league debut in Miami's 9-7 loss to Baltimore with a perfect inning out of the bullpen. He'll make room on the roster for a fresh bullpen arm in Dax Fulton, who was called up from Jacksonville in a corresponding move.