William Kempner News: Sent back to minors
The Marlins optioned Kempner to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Kempner was summoned Tuesday from the minors and made his major-league debut in Miami's 9-7 loss to Baltimore with a perfect inning out of the bullpen. He'll make room on the roster for a fresh bullpen arm in Dax Fulton, who was called up from Jacksonville in a corresponding move.
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