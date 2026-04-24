Willie MacIver News: Heading to Toronto

The Blue Jays acquired MacIver from the Rangers on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.

MacIver will now be a part of Toronto's organization after he was designated for assignment by Texas on Thursday, and he has been subsequently been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. He gives the Blue Jays additional depth at the catcher position while Alejandro Kirk continues to recover from a fractured left thumb and with C.J. Stubbs (undisclosed) on the 7-day minor-league injured list. Tyler Fitzgerald was DFA'd by the Blue Jays in a corresponding move.