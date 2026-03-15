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Willie MacIver News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

The Rangers optioned MacIver to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Texas looks set to head into Opening Day with Danny Jansen and Kyle Higashioka (back) as its two backstops, but MacIver should be first in line for a call-up if the Rangers require another catcher at any point. The 29-year-old made his big-league debut last season for the Athletics, slashing .186/.252/.324 with three home runs and three stolen bases over 111 plate appearances.

Willie MacIver
Texas Rangers
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