Willson Contreras Injury: Lifted after hit in hand by pitch
Contreras was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays after being hit in the hand by a pitch during his first-inning plate appearance, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
After taking a 94.2 mile-per-hour sinker to his hand, Contreras was able to take his base, but the Red Sox pulled him from the contest to begin the second inning. Contreras will presumably undergo X-rays on the hand as the Red Sox look to determine whether he's dealing with any structural damage.
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