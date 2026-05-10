Willson Contreras headshot

Willson Contreras Injury: Lifted after hit in hand by pitch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Contreras was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays after being hit in the hand by a pitch during his first-inning plate appearance, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

After taking a 94.2 mile-per-hour sinker to his hand, Contreras was able to take his base, but the Red Sox pulled him from the contest to begin the second inning. Contreras will presumably undergo X-rays on the hand as the Red Sox look to determine whether he's dealing with any structural damage.

Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
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