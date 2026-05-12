Willson Contreras headshot

Willson Contreras Injury: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Contreras (hand) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Contreras had medical imaging come back negative after being hit by a pitch on the right hand Sunday against the Rays, and he'll be held out of Tuesday's starting nine after Monday's team off day. Mickey Gasper is stepping in at first base Tuesday for the Red Sox.

Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
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