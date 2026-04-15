Willson Contreras Injury: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Contreras (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Minnesota.
Contreras exited Tuesday's 6-0 loss after his lower back tightened up on him. With a team off day looming Thursday before the Red Sox begin a homestand Friday, it's sensible to rest Contreras for the series finale Wednesday. Andruw Monasterio will handle first base and bat sixth for Boston. Per Ian Browne of MLB.com, manager Alex Cora believes Contreras has a good chance to be ready to play Friday versus the Tigers.
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