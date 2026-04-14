Willson Contreras Injury: Pulled with back tightness
Contreras was removed from Tuesday's game against the Twins due to lower-back tightness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Contreras was hit by a 92.7-mph sinker in the fourth inning and was eventually replaced on defense by Andruw Monasterio in the fifth. Details regarding Contreras' short-term availability should emerge after the Red Sox take a closer look at him, and if he has to miss any amount of time, Monasterio would be the favorite to receive starts at first base.
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