Willson Contreras headshot

Willson Contreras Injury: Pulled with back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 6:38pm

Contreras was removed from Tuesday's game against the Twins due to lower-back tightness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Contreras was hit by a 92.7-mph sinker in the fourth inning and was eventually replaced on defense by Andruw Monasterio in the fifth. Details regarding Contreras' short-term availability should emerge after the Red Sox take a closer look at him, and if he has to miss any amount of time, Monasterio would be the favorite to receive starts at first base.

Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago