Willson Contreras News: Back in action Tuesday
Contreras (wrist) is starting at first base and batting cleanup Tuesday against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The veteran slugger was held out of Sunday's starting nine due to a nagging hand/wrist injury, but he's good to go after Monday's team off day. Contreras was on fire over the second half of May, collecting six extra-base hits (three home runs), 10 RBI and a .408/.463/.694 slash line over his last 14 games of the month.
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