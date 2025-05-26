Willson Contreras News: Back in lineup Monday

Contreras (back) is in the lineup for Monday's game against Orioles, starting at first base and batting cleanup.

A bout of back spasms kept Contreras out of the starting lineup for all three games over the weekend, but he reported improvement Sunday and is evidently feeling well to play in the series opener in Baltimore against right-hander Charlie Morton. The 33-year-old Contreras has six homers this year but has not produced to his usual levels so far, posting a .729 OPS through 49 games, matching his career low.