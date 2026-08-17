Willson Contreras News: Belts 25th homer in blowout win

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored during the Red Sox's 11-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

All nine Red Sox starters drove in at least one run during Monday's rout, with Contreras contributing with a solo homer over the Green Monster in the fifth inning. The veteran first baseman has been in a bit of a slump at the plate since August, but his long ball against Arizona was his 25th of the season, surpassing his previous career high that he set in 2019 with the Cubs. For the year, Contreras has a .924 OPS (fourth-best in the majors) with 73 RBI and three steals across 469 plate appearances.