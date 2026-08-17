Willson Contreras News: Belts 25th homer in blowout win
Contreras went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored during the Red Sox's 11-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.
All nine Red Sox starters drove in at least one run during Monday's rout, with Contreras contributing with a solo homer over the Green Monster in the fifth inning. The veteran first baseman has been in a bit of a slump at the plate since August, but his long ball against Arizona was his 25th of the season, surpassing his previous career high that he set in 2019 with the Cubs. For the year, Contreras has a .924 OPS (fourth-best in the majors) with 73 RBI and three steals across 469 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: Player Props for Monday, August 17Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 3019 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More