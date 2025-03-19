Fantasy Baseball
Willson Contreras headshot

Willson Contreras News: Blistering ball this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Contreras reached base in all three of his plate appearances Wednesday versus the Nationals and is now slashing .412/.512/.588 during Grapefruit League play.

Contreras has drawn positive reviews for his defense at first base and if this spring is any indication, a move off catcher could unlock more offense for the 32-year-old. He's expected to see most of his action at first base in 2025 but will also be used some at designated hitter, as he was Wednesday.

Willson Contreras
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
