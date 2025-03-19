Willson Contreras News: Blistering ball this spring
Contreras reached base in all three of his plate appearances Wednesday versus the Nationals and is now slashing .412/.512/.588 during Grapefruit League play.
Contreras has drawn positive reviews for his defense at first base and if this spring is any indication, a move off catcher could unlock more offense for the 32-year-old. He's expected to see most of his action at first base in 2025 but will also be used some at designated hitter, as he was Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now