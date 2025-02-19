Fantasy Baseball
Willson Contreras headshot

Willson Contreras News: Bulks up over winter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Contreras said recently that he added 10-to-12 pounds of muscle over the offseason, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Contreras is moving from catcher to first base this season and is less concerned about flexibility, freeing him up to add some bulk over the winter. The 32-year-old said "the ball is jumping a lot better than last year" during his hitting early on in camp. Contreras will remain eligible at catcher in fantasy leagues in 2025 but should play more often and hopefully have a better chance of staying healthy, making him an intriguing selection in draft rooms.

Willson Contreras
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
