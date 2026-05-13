Willson Contreras News: Checking back in lineup
Contreras (hand) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Contreras will make his return to the lineup after a bruised right hand kept him on the bench for the first time since mid-April during Tuesday's 2-1 loss. The one day was apparently all Contreras needed for the soreness and swelling in his hand to subside, so he'll take back his normal spot in the field Wednesday while Mickey Gasper shifts to designated hitter after starting at first base Tuesday.
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