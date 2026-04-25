Willson Contreras headshot

Willson Contreras News: Drives in five in Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in Saturday's 17-1 rout of the Orioles.

The veteran first baseman took position player Weston Wilson deep for a three-run shot in the ninth inning, part of a 10-run final frame for the Red Sox. It was Contreras' fifth homer of the year, and through 26 games he's slashing .250/.369/.435 with 12 runs and 17 RBI.

Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
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