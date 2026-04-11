Willson Contreras headshot

Willson Contreras News: Drives in three in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Cardinals.

Contreras laced a two-run double in the fourth inning before adding an RBI single in the ninth. The 33-year-old has been on fire since the calendar flipped to April, hitting safely in seven of nine games with four extra-base hits and all eight of his RBI on the season. Overall, he's slashing .250/.419/.417 with two homers and seven runs scored across 62 plate appearances.

Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
16 days ago
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
MLB
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
Author Image
Erik Halterman
18 days ago