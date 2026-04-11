Willson Contreras News: Drives in three in win

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Cardinals.

Contreras laced a two-run double in the fourth inning before adding an RBI single in the ninth. The 33-year-old has been on fire since the calendar flipped to April, hitting safely in seven of nine games with four extra-base hits and all eight of his RBI on the season. Overall, he's slashing .250/.419/.417 with two homers and seven runs scored across 62 plate appearances.