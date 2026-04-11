Willson Contreras News: Drives in three in win
Contreras went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Cardinals.
Contreras laced a two-run double in the fourth inning before adding an RBI single in the ninth. The 33-year-old has been on fire since the calendar flipped to April, hitting safely in seven of nine games with four extra-base hits and all eight of his RBI on the season. Overall, he's slashing .250/.419/.417 with two homers and seven runs scored across 62 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2616 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More