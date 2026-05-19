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Willson Contreras News: Drives in three vs. KC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Contreras went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Royals.

Contreras got the scoring started early with an RBI single in the first inning before adding another run-scoring single later in the ninth. The veteran continues to swing the bat well, now recording a hit in five of his last six games while homering twice during that stretch. Contreras owns an impressive .839 OPS alongside a .258 batting average, 10 home runs, six doubles, 30 RBI and 21 runs scored this season.

Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
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