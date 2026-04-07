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Willson Contreras News: Eventful night in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Contreras went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run and two RBI in Monday's 8-6 loss to Milwaukee. He was also hit by a pitch.

Contreras delivered his first multi-hit game and was involved in all four innings in which the Red Sox scored, but the event causing the most drama was the HBP. He was buzzed by a fastball that barely struck his hand in the third inning, but it fired up Contreras -- it was the 24th time he's been hit by a pitch by Brewers' pitchers over the years, and he had a message. "They always say, 'I'm not trying to hit you.' That gets old," Contreras told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. "So next time they hit me again, I'm going to take one of them out. That's the message." Contreras has turned around a slow start, going 7-for-21 over the last six contests, and he's reached base safely in nine of 10 games played (.409 OBP) to go along with three extra-base hits and four RBI.

Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
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