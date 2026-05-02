Willson Contreras News: Extends hit streak to seven games

Contreras went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and a run scored during the Red Sox's 6-3 loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Contreras got the Red Sox on the board with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, and he extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the seventh frame. Over that seven-game span, Contreras has gone 9-for-26 (.346) with three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. He is up to 21 RBI on the season, which is tied for 10th-most in the American League.