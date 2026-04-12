Willson Contreras News: Four hits, homer in win Sunday
Contreras went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Cardinals.
Visiting Busch Stadium for the first time since he was traded by St. Louis to Boston over the winter, Contreras had a big series at the plate for the Red Sox, going 6-for-13 with the homer, a double and six RBI across the three contests. The veteran first baseman is now slashing .302/.448/.509 with three long balls, 11 RBI, eight runs scored and an 11:16 BB:K across 67 plate appearances to begin the 2026 campaign.
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