Willson Contreras headshot

Willson Contreras News: Four hits, homer in win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Contreras went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Cardinals.

Visiting Busch Stadium for the first time since he was traded by St. Louis to Boston over the winter, Contreras had a big series at the plate for the Red Sox, going 6-for-13 with the homer, a double and six RBI across the three contests. The veteran first baseman is now slashing .302/.448/.509 with three long balls, 11 RBI, eight runs scored and an 11:16 BB:K across 67 plate appearances to begin the 2026 campaign.

Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
17 days ago
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
MLB
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
Author Image
Erik Halterman
19 days ago