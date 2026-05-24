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Willson Contreras News: Goes deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Twins.

Contreras tied the game in the fourth inning with a two-run blast off Bailey Ober. The 34-year-old also extended his hitting streak to eight games, a stretch that includes five multi-hit efforts, six extra-base hits, 10 RBI and six runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .281/.376/.522 with 11 homers, 33 RBI, 25 runs scored and one steal across 210 plate appearances.

Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
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