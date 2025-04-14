Willson Contreras News: Goes deep Sunday

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Contreras opened up the scoring in the fourth with a two-run blast to left for his first home run of the year. He also matched his extra-base hit season total with two Sunday. Contreras is off to a very slow start with his bat but now has four hits and three RBI in his last two games. For the year, he's hitting .158/.213/.263 with six RBI, six runs and a 2:22 BB:K in 62 plate appearances.