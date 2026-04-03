Willson Contreras headshot

Willson Contreras News: Hits first homer with new club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Contreras went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

Contreras hit what proved to be the game-winning home run off Michael King in the sixth inning. The veteran has gone just 4-for-23 to start the year but appears to be finding his groove, hitting safely in each of the past three games. He's tallied 20-plus homers in six of his 10 major-league seasons, including four of the past five, and is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he posted a career-best 80 RBI.

Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
MLB
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy: When to Draft Catchers
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy: When to Draft Catchers
Author Image
Mark Strotman
17 days ago