Willson Contreras News: Hits first homer with new club

Contreras went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

Contreras hit what proved to be the game-winning home run off Michael King in the sixth inning. The veteran has gone just 4-for-23 to start the year but appears to be finding his groove, hitting safely in each of the past three games. He's tallied 20-plus homers in six of his 10 major-league seasons, including four of the past five, and is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he posted a career-best 80 RBI.