Willson Contreras News: Homers again in win Monday

Contreras went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 3-1 win over the Royals.

Contreras got the scoring started in this one, depositing a sinker from Seth Lugo over the fence for a two-run shot in the sixth inning. It was Contreras' second homer in the last three games and his 10th of the season. He's leading the team with an .841 OPS and now has 10 long balls, 27 RBI, 21 runs scored, one stolen base and a 20:51 BB:K across 189 plate appearances. Contreras is in the 91st percentile or better in xwOBA, xSLG, barrel rate and bat speed.