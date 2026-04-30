Willson Contreras News: Homers again Wednesday
Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
Contreras' first-inning blast off Eric Lauer, his seventh homer this season, proved to be all the offense the Red Sox could muster Wednesday. Contreras has been one of Boston's few bright spots early this year -- he's gone 7-for-19 (.368) with three homers and a 1.330 OPS in his last five games, boosting his slash line to .262/.375/.486 with 20 RBI and 16 runs scored through his first 128 plate appearances.
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