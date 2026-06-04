Willson Contreras News: Homers late in blowout loss

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 8-2 loss to Baltimore.

Contreras singled home a run in the sixth inning before connecting on a solo homer in the ninth. It was his team-high 12th home run to go along with a team-leading 35 RBI. A lot has gone wrong for Boston this season, but trading for Contreras has worked out for the power-needy Red Sox.