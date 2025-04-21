Willson Contreras News: Launches long ball in loss

Contreras went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to Atlanta.

Contreras tried to bring St. Louis back with a two-run shot off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning that brought his team within a run, but the comeback attempt ultimately fell short. The long ball was only the second of 2025 for Contreras, who belted 15 homers in just 358 plate appearances last season. The catcher-turned-first-baseman is slashing a paltry .182/.234/.295 on the campaign, but he's been bringing that mark up of late, going 6-for-16 over his past four games.