Willson Contreras headshot

Willson Contreras News: Receiving day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 12:56pm

Contreras is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Miami.

Contreras will get some rest in the series finale in Miami after starting each of the previous eight games. Nick Sogard will fill in at first base, and Anthony Seigler will occupy second base for the Red Sox.

Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
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