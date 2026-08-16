Willson Contreras headshot

Willson Contreras News: Sitting out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:23am

Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

Following a 0-for-3 performance with a walk and two strikeouts in Saturday's 4-0 win, Contreras will ride the pine for the series finale. Nick Sogard will move over to first base in place of Contreras, who had started in each of the previous eight contests.

Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
17 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for July 29: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for July 29: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
18 days ago