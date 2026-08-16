Willson Contreras News: Sitting out Sunday
Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
Following a 0-for-3 performance with a walk and two strikeouts in Saturday's 4-0 win, Contreras will ride the pine for the series finale. Nick Sogard will move over to first base in place of Contreras, who had started in each of the previous eight contests.
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