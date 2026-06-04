Willson Contreras News: Sparks big inning Wednesday
Contreras went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Orioles.
Contreras stretched a single into a double to lead off the fifth inning that sparked a five-run rally and sealed the win for the Red Sox, which entered the day just 9-20 at Fenway Park. He's been swinging a productive stick of late, going 23-for-56 (.411) with eight extra-base hits (three HR) and 10 RBI over the last 16 contests.
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