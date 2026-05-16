Willson Contreras headshot

Willson Contreras News: Swats clutch homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a 3-2 win against Atlanta.

Boston was trailing 2-1 when Contreras came up to the plate with a runner on base in the eighth inning. The veteran first baseman turned the game around, crushing a two-run blast to give the Red Sox a one-run advantage that ultimately held up as the final score. Contreras had been struggling mightily coming into Saturday, batting .103 (3-for-29) across his previous nine games. With two hits, he logged his first multi-hit performance since May 3.

Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willson Contreras See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago