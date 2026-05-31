Willson Contreras News: Taking seat Sunday

Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Contreras will receive a breather Sunday after a run of 16 straight starts, during which he posted a .344/.394/.590 slash line with two doubles, two triples, three homers, 10 RBI and seven runs. Mickey Gasper will shift to first base while Carlos Narvaez picks up a start behind the plate in the series finale at Cleveland.