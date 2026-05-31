Willson Contreras headshot

Willson Contreras News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Contreras will receive a breather Sunday after a run of 16 straight starts, during which he posted a .344/.394/.590 slash line with two doubles, two triples, three homers, 10 RBI and seven runs. Mickey Gasper will shift to first base while Carlos Narvaez picks up a start behind the plate in the series finale at Cleveland.

Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
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