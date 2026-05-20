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Willson Contreras News: Triples during three-hit night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 8:51pm

Contreras went 3-for-4 with a triple and one run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Contreras hit his first triple of the season to lead off the top of the second inning and later scored on a Nick Sogard single. Contreras has been hot at the plate, going 6-for-13 with the triple, one homer, five RBI and two runs scored during Boston's three-game series with Kansas City. Over his last five games, Contreras is batting .450 with a pair of home runs and seven RBI. He's slashing .269/.369/.497 with 10 homers, 30 RBI, 22 runs scored, one stolen base and a 20:52 BB:K across 198 plate appearances this season.

Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox
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