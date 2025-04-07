Fantasy Baseball
Willson Contreras News: Will not move back to catcher

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that Contreras is not a candidate to move back to catcher in the wake of the Ivan Herrera (knee) injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Contreras will be available as an emergency third catcher, but he is set to remain the team's primary first baseman. Pedro Pages will receive the bulk of the reps at catcher for St. Louis while Herrera is out, and Yohel Pozo has been called up to serve as Pages' understudy.

