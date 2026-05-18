Willy Adames headshot

Willy Adames Injury: Exits early vs. D-Backs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Adames was pulled from Monday's game against Arizona after suffering an apparent right hand injury, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Adames looked to suffer the injury on a grounder that got past him in the bottom of the fifth inning. He was shaking his hand after the play and was promptly removed from the matchup. Adames can be considered day-to-day until further notice.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants
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