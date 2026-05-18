Willy Adames Injury: Exits early vs. D-Backs
Adames was pulled from Monday's game against Arizona after suffering an apparent right hand injury, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Adames looked to suffer the injury on a grounder that got past him in the bottom of the fifth inning. He was shaking his hand after the play and was promptly removed from the matchup. Adames can be considered day-to-day until further notice.
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