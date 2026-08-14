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Willy Adames Injury: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 3:34pm

Adames (back) is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Rockies on Friday.

As expected, Adames will be on the bench for Friday's game while working through a back injury that he aggravated during Wednesday's loss to the Astros. An MRI on Friday revealed a low back strain, but a stint on the injured is unlikely for the 30-year-old shortstop, who is considered day-to-day, per Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News. With Adames sidelined, Christian Koss will draw the start at shortstop while Buddy Kennedy mans the hot corner.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants
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