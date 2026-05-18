Willy Adames headshot

Willy Adames Injury: Nursing bruised thumb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Adames has been diagnosed with a bruised right thumb, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It's not clear whether Adames will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup. The Giants figure to re-evaluate the injury in the morning to determine whether he can take the field for the second game of the series in Arizona.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants
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