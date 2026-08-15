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Willy Adames Injury: Out again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Adames (back) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Adames aggravated a back injury during Wednesday's game against Houston, and although the team still believes he'll avoid a trip to the injured list, the 30-year-old will now miss a second consecutive start. Christian Koss will move over to shortstop while Adames sits, opening up third base for Buddy Kennedy.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants
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