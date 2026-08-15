Willy Adames Injury: Out again Saturday

Adames (back) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Adames aggravated a back injury during Wednesday's game against Houston, and although the team still believes he'll avoid a trip to the injured list, the 30-year-old will now miss a second consecutive start. Christian Koss will move over to shortstop while Adames sits, opening up third base for Buddy Kennedy.