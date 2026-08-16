Willy Adames headshot

Willy Adames Injury: Remaining out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 12:53pm

Adames (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Adames will sit for a third consecutive game after he tweaked his back while attempting to turn a double play during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Astros. With Adames on the bench, the Giants will open up starts on the left side of the infield for Christian Koss and Buddy Kennedy.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants
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