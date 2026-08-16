Willy Adames Injury: Remaining out Sunday
Adames (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Adames will sit for a third consecutive game after he tweaked his back while attempting to turn a double play during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Astros. With Adames on the bench, the Giants will open up starts on the left side of the infield for Christian Koss and Buddy Kennedy.
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