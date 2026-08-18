Willy Adames Injury: Remains out of action Tuesday
Adames (back) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Cleveland.
Adames has not played since injuring his back last Wednesday. The veteran shortstop has been cleared for full baseball activities, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, but will miss a fourth consecutive start Tuesday. Christian Koss will again fill in at shortstop for Adames.
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