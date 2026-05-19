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Willy Adames News: Back in starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Adames (thumb) will start at shortstop and bat fifth Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Adames suffered a bruised right thumb after misplaying a groundball in Monday's game, but it won't be enough to keep him from starting Tuesday's contest. The 30-year-old slugger has been starting to turn things around at the plate after a slow start to the season, slashing .405/.436/.568 with eight RBI and four runs scored across his last nine games.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants
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