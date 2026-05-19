Willy Adames News: Belts homer in loss
Adames went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Adames is nursing a bruised thumb, but it didn't cost him a game after his early exit Monday. The shortstop has homered in consecutive contests and is batting .400 (16-for-40) over his last 10 contests. For the season, he's batting .240 with a .668 OPS, five homers, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored, 14 doubles and a stolen base across 48 games. Adames doesn't often maintain a high batting average, but he should settle in around his current season-long mark once this hot streak fizzles out.
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