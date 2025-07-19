Willy Adames News: Carries offense with two homers

Adames went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

The shortstop took Eric Lauer deep in the fifth inning to get the Giants on the board before adding another solo shot off Chad Green in the seventh. Adames is up to 14 homers on the season, including four in his last nine games, and he's batting .314 (16-for-51) in July with 10 runs and 14 RBI in 14 contests.