Willy Adames News: Cracks first homer with Giants

Adames went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in Monday's 10-4 win at Philadelphia.

Adames cleared the right-center field wall in the second inning to collect his first long ball after joining San Francisco on a seven-year, $182 million deal. The 39-year-old shortstop has been cold to open 2025, slashing .203/.287/.297 across 72 plate appearances, but perhaps this performance will get him going.