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Willy Adames News: Doubles in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Adames went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Rays.

Adames had gone 12 appearances without an extra-base hit entering Sunday's contest, batting .078 in 52 plate appearances during that span. He snapped that drought in the seventh inning Sunday, collecting his 11th two-bagger of the season. It's been a rough start to the campaign for both the Giants and Adames, as the shortstop is now slashing .195/.236/.346 with 12 runs scored, six RBI and three home runs across 140 plate appearances.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants
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