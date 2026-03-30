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Willy Adames News: Getting turn in leadoff spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Adames will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Monday's game versus the Padres.

New Giants manager Tony Vitello is shaking up his lineup after his team scored a total of just one run and got swept by the Yankees in its first series of the season. It's just the second time since 2018 that Adames has batted leadoff. He had hit cleanup twice and sixth once across the first three games of the season.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants
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