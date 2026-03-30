Willy Adames News: Getting turn in leadoff spot
Adames will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Monday's game versus the Padres.
New Giants manager Tony Vitello is shaking up his lineup after his team scored a total of just one run and got swept by the Yankees in its first series of the season. It's just the second time since 2018 that Adames has batted leadoff. He had hit cleanup twice and sixth once across the first three games of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willy Adames See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 255 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Betting Picks for March 25: Opening Day Same-Game Parlays and Props5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings10 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willy Adames See More