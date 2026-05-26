Willy Adames News: Homer, triple in loss
Adames went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.
This was Adames' fifth straight game batting leadoff. He's gone 6-for-22 (.273) with four extra-base hits in that span, and it looks like a change that could stick -- he's been atop the order against three southpaws and two right-handers in that span. The veteran shortstop is now batting .239 with a .691 OPS, seven homers, 18 RBI, 26 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple and one stolen base over 54 contests this season.
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