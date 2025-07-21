Willy Adames News: Homer, two doubles in loss

Adames went 4-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, two RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 9-5 loss at Atlanta.

The San Francisco shortstop continued his recent run of success by knocking his 15th homer along with his 15th and 16th two-baggers of the season. Adames has been scorching hot in July, batting .333 (20-for-60) with six homers, five doubles, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored in 16 games. Across 424 total plate appearances, the 29-year-old is now slashing .230/.312/.405 with 52 RBI and 57 runs scored.