Willy Adames headshot

Willy Adames News: Knocks three hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Adames went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Adames has turned things around lately with six multi-hit efforts over his last nine games. He's gone 15-for-39 (.385) in that span, though just three of those hits have gone for extra bases. The shortstop is batting .235 with a .628 OPS, three home runs, 13 RBI, 15 runs scored, 14 doubles and a stolen base over 45 contests. Adames is a three-time 30-homer man, but he needs to convert some of those two-baggers into over-the-wall power.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willy Adames See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willy Adames See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Chris Bennett
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago